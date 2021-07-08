Officer Glen A. Johnsen, a school resource officer in the Fontana Unified School District, has been named the recipient of the 2021 "Innovation in the Classroom Award," given by the National Road Safety Foundation and NASRO, the National Association of School Resource Officers.
Johnsen was selected by a panel of his peers in NASRO and will receive the award at the annual NASRO Conference in Orlando this month.
The award, which recognizes innovative teaching of traffic safety in schools by a police officer, carries with it full conference registration and an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASRO Conference.
Johnsen is being recognized for an innovative computer game he developed with students at Summit High School's computer sciences class. The game uses role-playing to show students the possible consequences of making bad driving decisions, such as texting, driving recklessly or driving under the influence. In order for students to get school parking pass privileges, they must pass the computer game.
Johnsen has been a school resource officer in Fontana for 12 years, including 10 years as a motorcycle safety officer.
He said he hopes to share the computer game as a teaching tool with other districts.
Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said: “Officer Johnsen’s creativity in the classroom is a great example of finding new and contemporary ways to educate young people about important traffic safety issues.”
“We are pleased to recognize Officer Johnsen’s innovative thinking that is having a positive impact on the safety of our young people,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation.
NASRO, the world’s leader in school-based policing, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1991 for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators and school security and/or safety professionals who work as partners to protect schools and their students, faculty and staff members.
