Fontana Unified School District has partnered with Cal State San Bernardino (CSUSB) to create a teacher pipeline, which will enable the district to recruit a diverse range of teacher candidates to serve the Fontana community for years to come.
The district introduced 20 CSUSB resident teacher candidates during a welcome reception held on Sept. 23.
The residency candidates were provided training on professional expectations during the event, as well as training on building relationships with students to address their social emotional learning needs. The residents also met with school administration teams and the teachers they will work with.
“The purpose of the program is to increase the teacher pipeline at Fontana, while also working to help close the achievement gap within the district by recruiting, training and mentoring our own future educators,” said Dr. Monica Makiewicz, FUSD’s associate superintendent of teaching and learning. “Fontana Unified will work to create multiple classroom experiences for the residents, increasing their skill level and immersing them in Fontana Unified policies and practices.”
The partnership will provide tuition assistance for the graduate students, who will potentially become certified teachers upon completion of the CSUSB College of Education credential program. Teacher residents will commit to working at FUSD for three years if a viable position is available.
The CSUSB credential program is split into two sections: Early Fieldwork and Student Teaching. In the Early Fieldwork phase, the resident teachers will serve as instructional support providers for K-12 students. In the Student Teaching phase, they will serve as classroom teachers. Candidates will be placed at Oleander, Poplar, Primrose and Redwood elementary schools and Wayne Ruble Middle School.
“This is an exciting education partnership that will allow the District to train its own workforce prior to making them a part of our team,” Interim Superintendent Juan M. López said. “By recruiting locally, we can ensure that our education team is attuned to the needs of our community. Thank you to Cal State San Bernardino for partnering with Fontana Unified to make this possible.”
----- THIS IS one way that the FUSD is responding to the teacher shortage which has been plaguing many school districts throughout the nation. While the problem for Fontana has not reached a severe level, the district is making a strong push to sign up more educators.
While the FUSD has some needs due to teacher retirement, most of the district’s needs are in areas that require special credentials such as special education, dual language immersion, and specific skilled career and technical education (CTE), said Clarissa Trejo, the district’s executive director of marketing, communications, and engagement.
“We also do have need for math and science teachers, which are traditionally more difficult to fill,” she said.
At the start of the 2022-23 school year, the FUSD has five special education teacher positions, two CTE positions, two math/science teacher positions, and one dual language enrollment teacher position open.
Recently, the district has moved forward with additional applicant testing for various positions, and was able to conduct additional testing for a significant number of vacant positions, the district said in its August/September digital newsletter.
“The number of applicants has been encouraging, despite the state of the current job market,” the newsletter said.
The Learning Policy Institute noted that some of the state’s largest school districts have been faced with a 10 percent vacancy. Two thirds of districts surveyed for this study were impacted by an increased number of vacancies over pre-COVID-19 years and experienced greater challenges in filling these positions, the newsletter said.
“There are many factors that have contributed to these vacancies, including issues related to distance learning, health concerns related to COVID-19, and the creation of additional positions facilitated by federal recovery funds — which must be used at least in part to support learning recovery, and in turn can increase staffing needs. The creation of new positions often results in a reallocation of staff, leading to shortages in other areas,” the newsletter said.
Despite these challenges, the FUSD said it has remained committed to addressing staffing needs. The district has processed additional substitutes and entered them into its system, which has helped address the coverage needs identified at school sites.
“Districts throughout San Bernardino County have reported that they continue to struggle to fill positions such as substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, school-nutrition workers, and bus drivers despite offering hiring and retention bonuses,” the newsletter said.
