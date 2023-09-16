The Fontana School Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance with identifying an alleged child predator.
The unknown suspect is the focus of a child annoyance investigation that occurred on Sept. 15 near a school in the area of Juniper Avenue and Walnut Street in northern Fontana, according to a Facebook post by the School Police Department.
Police would like residents to review a photograph of the suspect and call (909) 357-5020 if they have any information.
