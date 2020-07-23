The Fontana Unified School District has decided to postpone the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Monday, Aug. 24.
The district had originally planned to start the year on Aug. 6.
Because of safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, all students will return to school in an online setting, selecting either the Flexible Distance Learning model or the new Virtual Learning Program, the district said.
"This will allow additional time for students, parents, teachers, and staff to better prepare for a new school year of online learning," the FUSD said in a news release.
Under this schedule, schools will be in session until Dec. 18, and then the winter holiday break will take place. Classes will resume in January.
The school year, which had at first been scheduled to end on May 28, will now conclude in early June.
For more information, visit http://fusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.