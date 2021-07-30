The new school year will be starting in Fontana very soon, and one of the key concerns for parents and students will be the health protocols necessary for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as in-school learning resumes.
The Fontana Unified School District's most important message is: Wear a mask.
The district, following guidance issued by the state, is continuing to require that face coverings be worn by students and adults indoors in school settings.
Also, when the 2021-2022 school year begins on Friday, Aug. 6, physical distancing will be strongly encouraged but not required, the district said.
Additional layers of prevention to keep schools safe will be temperature checks, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick, and cleaning and disinfection.
"Now more than ever, a successful school year for all our students will require that we are working together to succeed with the guidelines and procedures necessary due to COVID-19," said Summit High School Principal Renee Castanon in a message to students and parents.
Because of the Delta variant, new coronavirus infections have been increasing recently in Fontana and throughout San Bernardino County, although the numbers are far below the very high rate which was seen during the peak of the pandemic last winter.
----- TO HELP ANSWER all questions regarding school safety as well as vaccinations, the FUSD and Safe Schools For All will be holding a virtual school health panel on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Parents will have the opportunity to discuss keeping students safe from COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.
For more information about the event and registration, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_JFQJ2DqsQLOl-TtOChfmuQ.
To see the FUSD's "Back to School Info and Safety Plan," visit www.fusd.net.
To learn more about students safely returning to in-person learning, parents can visit https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/pages/parent-page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.