Fontana Unified School District will continue efforts to reduce air pollution and transportation energy costs with 10 new electric school buses, thanks in part to a $3.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission.
The grant will help fund the replacement of 10 diesel buses with 10 electric, zero-emission buses, as well as an electric bus charging infrastructure.
“We are excited to expand our fleet of environmentally friendly transportation,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Thank you to the California Energy Commission for supporting us in creating a brighter, cleaner future for Fontana students.”
The district added its first two electric buses to its fleet in February of 2019, thanks to funding from other local and state agencies. The new buses aim to reduce exposure to smog-forming pollution, reduce costs for fuel, oil and transmission fluid, offer longer use of brakes and decrease bus maintenance costs.
The California Energy Commission announced the grant in 2018 to replace old, public school buses with electric-powered vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.