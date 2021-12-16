The Fontana Unified School District is responding to a "troubling" post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok.
The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.
"The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in FUSD. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools," the district said in a message on Dec. 16. "While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously."
Additionally, FUSD has been in contact with the Fontana School Police Department regarding the post.
"We may have an increased School Police and District Safety Officer's (DSO’s) presence at our schools on Friday as an added precaution," the district said.
"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to review and monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online."
The FUSD takes all school threats seriously, the district said.
