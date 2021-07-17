Students will be returning to a five-day-a-week in-person instructional model when school starts on Aug. 6, but online learning -- including a new program -- will be available, the Fontana Unified School District announced.
A full-day kindergarten model will be offered at all district schools during the 2021-22 year, the FUSD said on July 17.
New to the district this school year is the ACCESS (Actively, Creating, Connections, Ensuring, Student Success) program. ACCESS is meant to meet the needs of students seeking to remain in an online learning environment but needing a higher level of teacher support. It is an Independent Study program that offers live, synchronous instruction in a digital classroom. Students in the ACCESS program will mirror a traditional school day and are expected to be actively engaged online during the program hours five days a week.
Some students struggled in virtual learning in the many months when the coronavirus crisis was raging in 2020-21, and the district is trying to reach out to those students in an attempt to help them succeed. Some of these students, still leery of the dangers of COVID-19, may want to continue to learn from home.
All students in grades K-12 are eligible for the ACCESS program, including English learners and students with disabilities. Necessary accommodations will be discussed upon enrollment.
Regarding students with disabilities, an Individual Education Program (IEP) meeting will be held to review the student’s provision of a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) prior to enrolling to determine the appropriate placement options.
Parents whose children are interested in enrolling in the ACCESS program must fill out an intra district transfer. Transfers are submitted online at https://forms.office.com/r/dL8CXYiNsX and district staff will be in contact upon receipt to discuss in further detail policies and expectations of the program.
In addition, the district will continue to offer the Virtual Learning Program (VLP). VLP is geared toward meeting the needs of students who are self-guided, independent learners. Students enrolled in VLP will still be part of their home school, meaning they will continue to be able to participate in athletics and other student activities. Students who are a part of the VLP can take all or some of their classes online. For more information on VLP, visit www.fusd.net/VLP or call (909) 357-5000, ext. 29577.
A conference between district staff, parent, and student will occur prior to enrollment into either of the programs. Any student who is enrolled in either program has the right to return to in-person instruction at their school of residence within five days of the request.
Parents who have any additional questions can contact the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) team at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29409.
