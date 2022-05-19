The 2022 commencement events for the Fontana Unified School District will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario during the week of May 25-27, the district announced recently.
Here are the dates and times of the ceremonies for the five comprehensive high schools:
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School — Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
• Kaiser High School — Thursday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
• Fontana High School — Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
• Jurupa Hills High School — Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m.
• Summit High School — Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
In addition, two continuation high schools, Citrus and Birch, are scheduled to hold their ceremonies at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on May 25, and Fontana Adult School’s commencement will take place on May 26 at noon.
