The Fontana Unified School District has taken “appropriate action” following an incident involving a teacher who uttered a racial slur in a classroom at Sequoia Middle School earlier this month, the district said.
Part of the incident, in which the teacher repeatedly used the slur and asked a student to use it also, was caught on video and was widely seen on television news reports.
In response, the FUSD and the City of Fontana hosted a Community Roundtable on April 20 at the Jessie Turner Center.
FUSD Superintendent Miki Inbody said in an online message that the roundtable’s goal was to “come together in support of a more cohesive and compassionate community in Fontana.”
There were about 120 attendees at the event, and some of their questions focused on the teacher and her employment status, what training will be offered to staff that involves diversity and inclusivity, and whether future round tables would take place.
“Because the issue is a personal matter, we cannot discuss details,” said Michael Garcia, the director of family and community engagement at the district, in an email message to the Herald News. “However, Superintendent Inbody reconfirmed that this incident was unacceptable and that appropriate action has been taken. She stressed that FUSD does not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our schools and is taking steps to address and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”
Garcia said the district wants to hold a second community roundtable in 30 days in order to provide updates on the situation.
