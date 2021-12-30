Fontana School Police Chief Lee J. Powell filed a claim with a state agency, alleging that he has suffered distress because of a “hostile work environment” at the Fontana Unified School District.
Powell’s claim with the California Division of Workers’ Compensation stated that he has been affected by stress due to a “cumulative injury” that began on Jan. 1, 2021 and has continued throughout the year.
According to the claim, Powell has endured:
• Constant headaches
• Constant harassment
• Discrimination
• Being subjected to a hostile work environment from an unnamed school board member without any support from the FUSD administration.
An amended version of the claim that was submitted in October said that Powell has also had “hypertension” and “dental” problems, according to his lawyer, Linda Scott.
Powell was promoted to the position of police chief in early 2020 after previously serving as a lieutenant at the FUSD School Police Department.
Powell’s career began in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then served as a lieutenant with the Los Angeles Police Department, working assignments such as undercover narcotics, field patrol, academy instructor, detective, internal affairs, commander’s aide, patrol watch commander and bureau gang coordinator.
