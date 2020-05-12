School buildings remain closed in Fontana, but the Fontana Unified School District Police Department has stayed busy patrolling the sites and making sure potential crimes are thwarted in recent weeks.
On April 22, FUSD officers stopped a burglary in progress on district property, and a suspect was arrested, the FUSD said in a Facebook post.
On April 9, officers were conducting a school check at Almond Elementary School and located a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and was very glad to get it back.
In addition, on May 11, FUSD officers assisted the Chaffey College P.D. on an alarm activation at the Chaffey College Fontana campus. Upon arrival, officers located a male suspect in a secured building. The suspect was arrested and booked on a burglary charge.
