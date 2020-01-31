Fontana School Police Department K9 "Max" has been praised for his efforts to find a missing student.
Max, accompanied by his handler, Officer Norma Bautista, recently completed a tracking course, and this past week, Max's new skills were put to good use.
The dog located the area where the missing student was found, and the student was safely returned to family members.
"Great job "Max," K9 Officer Bautista and all FSPD officers and lead safety officers for working diligently in locating the student," said a social media post by the School Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.