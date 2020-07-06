The Fontana School Police Department was busy during the Independence Day weekend.
On July 5, Motor Officer MacMillan was on his way home when he observed a solo driver traffic accident, the FUSD said in a Facebook post. MacMillan assisted the driver, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.
In an unrelated incident on July 4, Fontana School Police officers observed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road. Officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was allegedly found to be driving under the influence.
