The great experiment has begun.
Out of necessity because of the coronavirus pandemic, students in the Fontana Unified School District (and other districts throughout the state) are staying in their homes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Instead of going to their school campuses, they are adapting to an unprecedented change of plans by transitioning to a distance learning model.
"We are continuing to develop and deliver innovative avenues for students to learn and grow in the context of the current situation," said Superintendent Randal Bassett in a message on the FUSD website on April 1.
As distance learning instruction is designed, teachers will take the specific needs of the students into consideration, the FUSD said.
"This is an entirely new journey for all of us, navigating through the unknown," said Summit High School Principal Renee Castanon in a message to the SkyHawk parents and students.
"Summit High School is committed to providing continuity in learning for our students during the extended school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we know that these learning activities will never replicate the learning that goes on in our classrooms, we hope that continuing education for students during this time will help provide structure and normalcy during this unusual and trying time."
Implementation of the distance learning plan started on April 6 for Summit and the other FUSD schools.
Each day at Summit, students and teachers follow a modified period-by-period schedule, Castanon said.
"During each class period, students will need to log on to their teacher’s Microsoft TEAMS account for information, announcements, and assignments," she said. "There are two breaks during the day for independent work and study time. Additionally, teachers will hold 'office hours' each day from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. During this time, teachers will actively monitor their email and TEAMS accounts to answer student and parent questions."
Castanon emphasized that during the distance learning period, grading of student work and assessments will not be punitive.
"All completed work will only serve to help a student’s current third quarter grade. Of course, much of the work assigned within each lesson will be self-paced, and students will be encouraged to continue working outside of the scheduled class time -- as they would if the school was not closed," she said.
All students at the FUSD high schools received laptops from the district earlier this year, but if any students are not able to engage in the online distance learning, printed materials for independent learning are available.
Castanon said school staff members will continue to reflect on their practices and make any changes as needed over time.
"Unfortunately, we can probably expect technical and implementation challenges along the way as we move to this new format, and we want to thank you in advance for your patience with that as well," she told the parents and students.
