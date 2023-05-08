Summit High School junior Julieta Gutierrez Martin will serve as Fontana’s Unified School District’s Board of Education student representative in 2023-24, a role in which she will aspire to motivate other students to strive for success and make the most of their educational opportunities.
Gutierrez Martin was selected from a pool of five finalists during a special Board of Education meeting on May 2.
“As someone who has been in FUSD since preschool, I’ve noticed and experienced myself that having motivation can help you succeed,” Gutierrez Martin said. “As the student representative, I want to provide advice, help create change for students and contribute to my community by providing pathways that motivate students to come to school, be successful and find their field of interest.”
Gutierrez Martin is an English learner who only spoke Spanish when she first enrolled in the district. Though she found it difficult to learn a second language, Gutierrez Martin said that school motivated her to persevere and focus on improving her language. Through mathematics — which Gutierrez Martin excelled in and understood in Spanish — she was able to bridge the language gap and develop her English language arts and writing skills.
At Summit, Gutierrez Martin has served as a peer mentor through Link Crew, explored her love for math and science as part of the calculus club and academic decathlon team, honed her technical skills through the TV production program and competed on the school tennis team.
“Julieta is a passionate and dedicated student who exemplifies the high levels of achievement that Fontana Unified students are capable of,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “We look forward to seeing how she will draw on her experiences to inspire other students across the district and represent their interests as the next Fontana Unified Board of Education student representative.”
