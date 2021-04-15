The Fontana Unified School District Board of Education has approved a plan which would allow sixth-grade, middle school, and high school students to return to campuses for in-person instruction in the upcoming weeks.
In a message to the community, Superintendent Randal Bassett said that the district's recent phased-in approach to in-person instruction has worked well at the elementary school level (grades TK-5).
And now, sixth-graders will be able to go back to the school buildings beginning the week of April 26, Bassett said.
"These students will return in the same two full days per week hybrid schedule that the TK-5th grade students have successfully commenced. Families who do not wish to have their sixth-grade students return to in-person instruction have the option to remain on distance learning for the remainder of the year," Bassett said.
During its April 14 meeting, the Board of Education also approved middle school and high school students' return beginning Monday, May 3.
Middle school students opting to go back to in-person instruction will attend three class periods per day on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
High school students choosing to return to in-person instruction will attend all four class periods on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesdays will remain a distance learning day with wellness and attendance check-ins, Bassett said.
"We believe that having students return to in-person instruction is most beneficial to their academic success and emotional well-being. We are thrilled to begin welcoming students back to our campuses. We will continue to provide in-person opportunities as the COVID-19 numbers in our community continue to improve," Bassett said.
The district will soon be providing more information to parents regarding in-person instruction. Parents are also encouraged to contact their children's school directly or email the district at coronavirus@fusd.net.
