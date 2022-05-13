Thanks to his good grades (and some good luck), a Jurupa Hills High School student has received a brand new car.
Martin Aguilar won the grand prize of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox during the Fontana Unified School District’s Perfect Attendance Spells Success (P.A.S.S.) event on May 12 at the Fontana A.B. Miller High School football stadium.
Aguilar was one of dozens of high school students in the FUSD who obtained a variety of prizes (including $250 scholarships) in random drawings at the event, which was held to reward students who have maintained high academic standards and attendance rates.
“It’s really exciting,” Aguilar said. “I don’t have the words to say how I feel right now.”
He doesn’t have his driver’s license yet, but he is definitely looking forward to going for a drive in the new car, which was donated by Rotolo Chevrolet.
“My mom is giving me her 2013 Kia, but I don’t think I’ll need that any more,” he said.
Aguilar was thankful for the sponsors who made the P.A.S.S. giveaway possible.
“It’s a great program, and hopefully some other kid from Jurupa Hills will win a car next year,” he said.
In fact, a student from Jurupa Hills was the winner of the district’s most recent event in 2019 (P.A.S.S. was not held the past two years because of COVID-19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.