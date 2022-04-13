All Fontana Unified School District students and families are invited to attend the Spring Community Health and Wellness Event on Saturday, April 16.
The event, sponsored by Project Boon and the Rialto Grocery Outlet, will be at 11 a.m. at the FUSD office, 9680 Citrus Avenue.
There will be a guest appearance by Mr. Bunny, and the first 300 families will receive a bag of free groceries (first come, first served).
For more information, call Project Boon at (951) 305-3038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.