Twenty-three Fontana Unified School District students were honored for their excellence and commitment to furthering their education during the annual Upward Bound banquet, which was held virtually this year on May 7.
FUSD offers the Upward Bound program in partnership with Chaffey College, aiming to increase the rate of students who complete high school and enroll in and graduate from college.
“We are thankful for our continued partnership with Chaffey College through our Upward Bound program, which supports student achievement and breaks down barriers to higher education,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to our 2021 Upward Bound graduates on their achievement and their bright futures.”
When enrolled in Upward Bound, students from Fontana A.B. Miller High School and Fontana High School benefit from resources and services that include: one-on-one advising and support in academics, college and career planning; weekly tutoring from current Chaffey College students; detailed guidance during senior year on college applications, financial aid, scholarships and college housing; SAT/ACT preparation courses to help boost test scores; and more.
Upward Bound students also have the opportunity to earn up to 10 elective credits during a six-week summer academy program.
FUSD's Upward Bound 2021 graduates are:
• Daisy Bugarin, Fontana High School
• Kenisha Calderilla-Salazar, Fontana A.B. Miller High School
• Emily Carrillo, Fontana
• Matthew Castillo, Miller
• Jessica Denise Cruz, Miller
• Yarely Davalos, Miller
• Octavio Galvan, Miller
• Ariana Gonzalez, Miller
• Victor Hernandez, Fontana
• Jovanna Huitron Campoverde, Fontana
• Rafael Lopez Quiroga, Fontana
• Karen Vianey Mora-Sosa, Fontana
• Joey Muñiz, Fontana
• Luzmila Thais Muñoz, Miller
• Alyson Otañez, Miller
• Edgar Quinonez, Miller
• Sophia Ann Paulene Valencia Sexon, Miller
• Alex Sinclair, Miller
• Melany Solis-Mendoza, Miller
• Angel Soltero, Fontana
• Cesar Vaca-Villagrana, Fontana
• Daniel Vega-Lopez, Miller
• Diane Zepeda-Rodriguez, Miller.
