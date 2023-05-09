Fontana Unified School District students and their families donned virtual reality masks, made robotic arms out of popsicle sticks and pneumatic syringes, rolled marbles into a gravity well and used a charcoal burner to measure the calories in snack foods during the district’s annual STEM Showcase on April 29 at Summit High School.
Displaying the district’s wide range of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum, the STEM Showcase included numerous interactive and hands-on activities for all grade levels, with students, teachers and district partner vendors ready to answer questions, exhibit their work or offer up a family-friendly STEM challenge.
Shadow Hills Elementary School touted its raingutter regatta race, where families made their own regattas out of plastic containers, wooden sticks and paper, then competed to see which breath-powered boat made it to the finish line without tipping over./Users/fontanaheraldnews/Desktop/Russell's photos
Dolores Huerta International Academy displayed student-made space exploration projects conceived using coding skills and circuit boards.
Sequoia Middle School seventh-grader Mia Rodriguez successfully completed an egg drop challenge using bubble wrap while her mother watched approvingly.
“Science is my favorite subject. I like to be creative and do hands-on activities like the egg drop,” Rodriguez said. “My first science project was making a keychain out of animal and plant cells and I’ve been fascinated by science ever since.”
The most popular exhibit at the STEM Showcase was the planetarium. Students and their families were invited inside to watch a presentation on solar eclipses, in preparation for a once-in-a-generation total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024. Students learned the science behind the eclipse, where it will orbit and the best places in the United States to view it in totality.
“The planetarium is available for all Fontana Unified school sites,” STEM Teacher on Special Assignment Elizabeth Elliot-Solis said. “We have a variety of different programs we can schedule for viewing. Students, especially the younger ones, love it; it’s a great way to introduce them to the subjects like the solar system and biology. We can fit two classrooms inside during a typical presentation.”
Students attending the STEM Showcase received backpacks with school supplies and also participated in a scavenger hunt that required them to bring back an item from every STEM exhibit. Winners received a STEM product provided by TWIG science.
“There is an amazing amount of STEM innovation taking place throughout the district, with students eager to learn about the latest technology and expand their skill sets,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “Thank you to our dedicated STEM teachers, administrators and vendors for sharing their curriculum with the community.”
