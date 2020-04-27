Every year, the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program has been instrumental in helping many students in the Fontana Unified School District, and the tradition is continuing again in 2020.
AVID is successful at helping students get into college, and at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, the program achieved a 100 percent acceptance rate to four-year universities for the 10th year in a row.
Many of Miller's AVID seniors will pursue degrees in STEM fields, including biology, chemistry, computer science, nursing and more.
One of the Miller students, Arianna Esquivel Urias, received a 2020 RIMS AVID scholarship. The scholarship recognizes her academic achievement, enthusiasm for extracurricular activities, dedication to community service, and ability to overcome challenges.
----- IN ADDITION, Summit High School senior Kevin Hernandez obtained a RIMS AVID scholarship.
Hernandez, who will attend UC Berkeley in the fall, was honored for his academic achievement, dedication to helping others, and his impressive extracurricular activities.
----- ALSO, Jurupa Hills High School senior Juleny Ortiz-Contreras was another of the district's RIMS AVID scholarship winners.
Ortiz-Contreras, who also serves as FUSD's 2019-20 Board of Education student representative, was selected for her academic excellence, involvement in extracurriculars on and off-campus, and commitment to community service.
All of the RIMS AVID scholarships are worth $1,500.
