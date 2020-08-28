The first week of school in the Fontana Unified School District has come and gone, and it appears that most of the students have been able to successfully adapt to the Distance Learning format.
However, some students (and their parents) experienced technical problems with the virtual learning procedures, particularly on the first day, Aug. 24.
"We hope your school year is off to a strong start," the FUSD said in a Facebook message to the students. "If not, be patient, we know Distance Learning will take some time to get used to and it will continue to get easier."
All students in the district are learning digitally from home because school buildings are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The FUSD sought to reassure students by inviting them to connect with the district's Laptop Resource Center, which can be accessed with the following link: https://bit.ly/3jfhNAh
"With so many dependent on computers and technology this year, we wanted to provide you with resources to assist you with your questions regarding Microsoft Teams, laptops, communicating with your teacher(s), and issues that might occur," the FUSD said.
Additional information can be obtained by calling the district's technology help desk at (909) 357-7630.
The Herald News wants to know how students, parents, and teachers are adjusting to the Distance Learning arrangement. The newspaper is also inviting parents to send photos of the students for possible publication. Photos can be sent to the Herald News Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.