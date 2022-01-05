Fontana Unified School District students will receive free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of a statewide effort to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in schools, the district said in a news release on Jan. 5.
The demand for tests has increased greatly because of the eruption of the Omicron variant, causing a huge surge of new cases throughout the country.
The FUSD is working with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools to receive and distribute the rapid COVID-19 tests, which are being provided to school districts by the California Department of Public Health as soon as possible. The state initiative to provide K-12 students with the at-home tests was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in late December.
“Fontana Unified School District remains committed to supporting the health and well-being of our students, employees and families,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “As COVID-19 cases continue to rise this winter, we urge our students and families to take precautions to stay healthy and remind our students to stay home if they are sick.”
In addition to the at-home, rapid antigen tests for students, Fontana Unified will continue to offer ongoing COVID-19 testing clinics, which are available to students, employees and the greater community. Testing clinics are available at all high school and middle school sites, as well as the district office.
FUSD students and employees can register for testing at www.testfontana.com. Community members who are not Fontana Unified students or employees may register for testing at https://www.covidclinic.org/fusd/.
The district will also continue to provide access to additional COVID-19 resources, such as continuing to follow safety protocols across district campuses, informing the district community of opportunities to get vaccinated, and more.
To view these resources, including the District’s COVID-19 safety plan, visit https://www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.