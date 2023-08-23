Fontana Unified School District Superintendent Miki Inbody will be holding a “Coffee with the Community” event on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue in Fontana.
Inbody is inviting all interested persons to stop by for coffee and conversations.
This will be an opportunity to share ideas, address concerns, and build stronger relationships.
Additional “Coffee with the Community” events will take place on Oct. 19 and Feb. 21 and April 17 of next year at various locations in Fontana.
For more information, visit www.fusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.