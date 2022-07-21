Fontana Unified School District Superintendent Randal S. Bassett will retire effective Aug. 1, according to a news release issued by the district on July 21.
The sudden retirement announcement came after the School Board met on July 20.
The School Board had discussed Bassett's status during a previous meeting but took no official action at that time, and Bassett had been unavailable for comment since then.
He had been appointed to the superintendent position in December of 2016. During his time with FUSD, he had also served as associate superintendent of business services and chief technology officer.
The district's news release said that Bassett dedicated more than 25 years to fostering innovation and high levels of achievement in the FUSD.
"Bassett’s vision for Fontana Unified School District focused on student empowerment and innovative educational opportunities," the news release said. "Under his leadership, the District expanded its career technical education program offerings, providing students with cutting-edge experience in bio animatronics, aviation, mechatronics, and more; successfully launched its 1:1 technology program, equipping every student with a device for learning; saw two middle schools recognized as Microsoft Showcase Schools, three middle schools honored as California Schools to Watch and three schools named California Distinguished Schools; navigated school closures prompted by COVID-19 and ensured a safe and successful return to full-time, in-person learning."
Bassett’s leadership was recognized by the UC Davis C-STEM Center, which named him its 2021 Superintendent of the Year for overseeing the successful implementation of curriculum designed to help struggling students discover a love for mathematics, and by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), which named him the Region 12 Technology Administrator of the Year in 2014.
Dr. Monica Makiewicz, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, will serve as acting superintendent following Bassett’s retirement.
Makiewicz, who came to FUSD in November 2020, has about 27 years of education experience. She has held leadership roles throughout her career, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent of educational services at districts throughout Los Angeles County.
Makiewicz holds a doctorate in educational administration and an administrative credential from UC Riverside, a J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree and teaching credentials from Santa Clara University.
