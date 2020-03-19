(This message was sent to families in the Fontana Unified School District on March 19.)
As you know, the health and safety of our students, staff, and our surrounding community is a top priority. The evolving Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 situation continues to cause educational institutions and organizations in virtually all industries to make difficult decisions regarding their operations.
We recognize that we must take appropriate measures to do our part in controlling and containing the potential spread of the virus. We continue to follow the guidance of the State of California, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, and Public Health experts on how we can keep our community safe.
In light of new information regarding the growing number of confirmed cases in San Bernardino County, Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) has decided to extend our school closures through Friday, May 1, 2020, with the option of extending this closure if necessary. This decision is in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), the San Bernardino Department of Public Health, and public school officials across San Bernardino County. The decision was not easy, or one we take lightly.
During this closure period, we will continue to provide students with quality learning opportunities and resources. Parents will receive resources in a variety of manners, both digital and through traditional mail. We are continuing to develop and deliver innovative avenues for students to learn and grow in the context of the current situation. You can find more information about these continually evolving opportunities for learning at www.fusd.net/learning.
FUSD will continue to provide “Grab and Go” meals to those who require them at 10 selected school locations throughout the District. These meals are available for all children 18 and under. This program will continue during our regularly scheduled spring break, as well. For more information about this program, visit our website at www.fusd.net/meals.
We want to remind you to continue to take simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include washing hands with soap and water, coughing into sleeve/tissue, staying home if sick, and practicing social distancing. If you or your child are exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.
Up-to-date information about FUSD school closures is available through our website, www.fusd.net/coronavirus. If you have any questions, you may call us at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29550 or email us at coronavirus@fusd.net.
(Randal S. Bassett is the superintendent of the Fontana Unified School District.)
