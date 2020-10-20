Janet Nasir, a teacher at Mango Elementary School in Fontana, is one of 32 California educators selected for the 2021 Epic Master Teacher Ambassador Program.
Chosen out of hundreds of applicants, spanning 37 states and 20 countries, these educators were selected to instill a love of reading and learning in students, according to a news release issued by Epic.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, students could be losing 30 percent of reading gains, according to a recent report by the Northwest Evaluation Association. Keeping kids reading and engaged with academic material can prevent skills from atrophying. Whether remote, hybrid, or in-person this back to school season, Epic School, which is always free for educators and librarians, allows access for students to use Epic during school hours, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., using their unique class code, no matter where they are.
“In the wake of the pandemic, Epic’s vibrant Master Teacher community is a beacon of light, sparking innovation and creativity among colleagues who are searching for ways to engage with their students, in and out of the classrooms,” said Jennifer Hart, educator engagement manager at Epic. “Our cohort of educator ambassadors this year are highly regarded within their communities and throughout the nation. Many have received notable honors such as Teacher of the Year and are published authors and presenters. A large number are Google, Apple, ISTE and national board certified. We are so proud to have these educators supporting Epic and helping young students discover their love of reading and learning.”
Nasir was named Mango's Site Teacher of the Year in 2018.
In addition to inspiring educators and students, Master Teachers will influence the future development of Epic by providing their expertise and insight through surveys, interviews, and advisory groups.
