The Fontana Unified School District is undergoing a time of transition in the early part of 2023.
Miki Inbody is expected to take over as superintendent in the upcoming weeks, replacing Randal Bassett, who retired last August.
In addition, Ryan DiGiulio, the associate superintendent of business services, left the district last month to take a job in Northern California.
Before he left, though, DiGiulio said that the district’s budget is in positive shape, especially in comparison to many other districts in the state.
“We’re in a good financial situation,” he said, saying that the General Fund has a surplus this year. “But there’s still more work to be done.”
The FUSD continues to benefit from the state’s willingness to provide money through the Local Control Funding Formula. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his January budget proposal that the education budget would be maintained, even though the state is facing a $22.5 billion deficit this upcoming year.
The FUSD also was helped greatly in recent years by a large influx of cash through federal programs designed to fight the coronavirus.
“The federal funds helped us a lot,” DiGiulio said.
The district has seen an increase in school enrollment after several years of decline, partially because of the implementation of a transitional kindergarten program.
As a result, the district is making plans to build two new schools — a middle school at the corner of Casa Grande and Citrus avenues (in the year 2025-26) and an elementary school somewhere north of the Route 210 Freeway (in 2026-27).
At this time, the FUSD has 30 elementary schools, seven middle schools, five high schools, alternative schools, and an Adult School.
