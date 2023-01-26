Fontana Unified School District has named Tim Yelin, a proven leader with extensive classroom experience, to serve as the new principal of North Tamarind Elementary School.
Yelin brings 17 years of educational experience -- all spent in FUSD -- to his role as North Tamarind’s top administrator. Throughout his career, Yelin taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels before advancing into an administrative role as assistant principal at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to step into this new role and serve the North Tamarind community,” Yelin said. “I believe that education is a team effort, and I look forward to working with the North Tamarind teachers, staff and families to make a positive impact on students and make North Tamarind the best it can be.”
At Miller, Yelin oversaw the expansion of career technical education classes, the introduction of two new pathways in aviation and aviation mechanics, and the addition of 20 sections of co-taught special education classes.
During his six-year administrative tenure, Miller was recognized by U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools for closing the achievement gap, and maintained the highest number of high school students in FUSD that met or exceeded standards on state math assessments.
Yelin said he aims to focus on fostering a positive and engaging learning environment at North Tamarind, building on the success of the school’s Leader in Me program and emphasis on student empowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.