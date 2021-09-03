Fontana Unified School District will be partnering with Chaffey Joint Union High School District and Rialto Unified School District to host the Inland Empire Regional Virtual College and Career Fair, providing students of all ages the opportunity to gain valuable insight into higher education and prospective careers.
Launched in 2019, the Regional College and Career Fair is a collaborative educational effort that connects nearly 90,000 students with college and university representatives from a variety of public and private institutions. This year’s fair will be held virtually and run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Students of all ages and their families are invited to attend the free event, where they can learn about admission requirements and available programs for more than 50 colleges and universities from across the country.
The event will feature representatives from University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) campuses; private institutions such as Azusa Pacific University, University La Verne, University of San Diego and Whittier College; and colleges and universities in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Massachusetts, Nebraska and New Mexico.
Students and families can also attend breakout sessions on academic and career planning, financial aid, career opportunities, early college programs, social-emotional support services and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Interested students may register for the virtual college and career fair by visiting www.ow.ly/vt7A50FXZEj.
For more information, contact Dr. Vernell Deslonde, FUSD director of college and career readiness, at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.