Fontana Unified School District will continue its partnership with Chaffey Joint Union High School District to co-host two college and career fairs this month.
• The Regional College and Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way in Ontario.
• The United College Action Network, Inc. (U-CAN) Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Recruitment Fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Colony High School Gymnasium, 3850 E. Riverside Drive in Ontario.
Collectively, the events will feature representatives from more than 80 colleges and universities from across the state and country, including Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State San Bernardino, Morehouse College, Pepperdine, Occidental, Spelman College, UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara and Xavier University of Louisiana.
The Regional College and Career Fair is open to K-12 students and families, and the U-CAN HBCU Recruitment Fair is open to high school juniors and seniors; admission is free for both fairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.