The Fontana Unified School District will continue to provide free weekly meals for youth (ages 18 and under) every Wednesday through Aug. 5.
The meals will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following locations: Fontana A.B. Miller High School, Almeria Middle School, Beech Elementary School, Fontana High School, Fontana Middle School, Juniper Elementary School, Palmetto Elementary School, Redwood Elementary School, Sierra Lakes Elementary School, Southridge Tech Middle School, and Virginia Primrose Elementary School.
There is a limit of six children maximum and one box of produce per car.
Only one site visit per week is allowed.
For more information, call (909) 357-5160, Option 1.
