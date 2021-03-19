The Fontana Unified School District will be receiving about $95.6 million from the federal government as a result of the passage of President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, according to Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
Torres said that schools in her district would be getting a total of about $451 million thanks to the huge stimulus bill, which Biden signed into law on March 11.
A previous estimate by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) indicated that FUSD would obtain $101.8 million. Parts of Fontana are represented by both Aguilar and Torres in the House of Representatives.
Colton Joint Unified School District, which includes several schools located in Fontana and Bloomington, will receive $57.8 million, Torres said.
Chaffey Joint Union High School District, which includes Etiwanda High School, will be getting $36.2 million.
“I told Inland Empire families relief was on the way when we passed the American Rescue Plan, and just one week later, that support is coming into view,” Torres said in a news release. “The funds I’m announcing today will help our schools open back up while keeping our students, teachers and parents safe. While we’re used to thinking about this pandemic in terms of how it impacts public health and our economy, the truth is it’s also impacting future opportunity for kids of all ages. That’s exactly why this funding is so urgently needed, and I can’t wait to see it take effect across our region.”
The Fontana School Board has approved a phased return to in-person instruction for elementary school students, with plans to welcome transitional kindergarteners through second-grade students back to campus on April 5 and grades three to five on April 12.
Earlier this month, Ryan DiGiulio, the associate superintendent of business services for the FUSD, said the district would expend the federal funds "to ensure needed services are provided to our students in a safe environment for our students and staff."
