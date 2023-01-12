An event will be held in Fontana to provide information about the dangers of fentanyl.
The event, which is the first Fontana Unified School District Parent University of 2023, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant David Salyer will lead a discussion about fentanyl, a deadly drug.
This meeting will be offered in-person at the John D. Piazza Center, 9680 Citrus Avenue, as well as online at: https://bit.ly/3KrAiR2
Parents, students and community members are invited to participate.
