The Fontana Unified School District will be holding a STEM Showcase on Saturday, April 30.
The event, titled "Exploring the Genius," will take place at Fontana A.B. Miller High School from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is free for all FUSD students and families (K-12), who will learn about programs offered in the district such as:
• Simulators
• Aviation programs
• Robotics
• Drones
• Solar circuits
• Planetarium
For more information, visit www.FUSD.NET/STEMSHOWCASE.
