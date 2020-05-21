Fontana Unified School District will partner with Auto Club Speedway and Ontario International Airport to provide the Class of 2020 with a remarkable sendoff -- drive-up graduation ceremonies that will allow students to celebrate together while observing health safety guidelines.
The no-contact ceremonies, held in spacious venues that offer ample room for social distancing, will allow these students to experience graduation, with their families and fellow graduates.
“We have a remarkable group of seniors, and we are committed to commemorating their accomplishments in a safe and exceptional manner,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are incredibly thankful to the Auto Club Speedway and Ontario International Airport for helping provide one-of-a-kind, memorable graduation venues for our Class of 2020.”
District festivities will take flight at Ontario International Airport, starting with Fontana Adult School, Eric Birch High School and Citrus High School’s commencement ceremonies on May 28.
The district will then switch gears to Auto Club Speedway in western Fontana, where the five comprehensive high schools will hold their graduations along pit road inside the 2-mile track.
Summit and Fontana A.B. Miller high schools’ ceremonies will occur on June 2, Kaiser and Fontana high schools will take place on June 3, and Jurupa Hills High School will celebrate its graduates on June 4.
All events are being held as close to possible to the schools’ original graduation dates.
“I’m honored that our facility will host so many outstanding young men and women as they are recognized and celebrated for their academic achievements,” said Dave Allen, Auto Club Speedway president. “These are unprecedented times facing our community and I’m proud that we can utilize Auto Club Speedway’s unique ability to safely and responsibly host several memorable high school graduations.”
The ceremonies will feature traditional milestones -- such as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, as well as the turning of the tassels -- while adhering to local, state and CDC health guidelines. Each graduate is allowed one car with family joining them to participate in the ceremony; the graduates, wearing commemorative masks, will be allowed to leave their vehicles to receive a diploma and take a photo.
Each graduation ceremony will be streamed via YouTube Live, allowing all friends and family members regardless of location to participate.
“Ontario International Airport is proud to honor Fontana’s High School Class of 2020. This remarkable group of graduates has experienced what no class before it has, and has done so with grace and poise. They truly are the leaders of tomorrow, and we’re blessed to stand alongside them,” said Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.
Further details, including graduation times and guidelines, will be provided to families.
