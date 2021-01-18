The Fontana Unified School District will be holding an online special presentation on Internet safety on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
Clayton Cranford, a cyber safety expert and law enforcement professional, will help local parents navigate this very important subject, the district said.
Cranford created the Cyber Safety Cop website and authored "Parenting in the Digital World."
He teaches parents and students how to avoid social media's inherent risks and other web-based platforms by knowing the danger signs and using safe practices.
The "Parenting in the Digital World" presentation will focus on the following topics:
• Current apps kids are using and what you need to know about them
• Risks associated with popular social media sites
• "Sexting" and online predators
• How to set expectations and consequences
• How to monitor online activity and find secret Instagram accounts
• How to talk to your child about pornography
• Parental controls and privacy settings
Translation services are available. Parents who participate in the online presentation will receive a free copy of the book "Parenting in the Digital World."
To join the workshop, go to:
https://www.fusd.net/Page/2#calendar1/20210118/event/12003
For more information, visit the district website at www.fusd.net under News and Announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.