Fontana Unified School District will partner with Chaffey Joint Union High School District and Rialto Unified School District to host the Inland Empire College and Career Fair, which will return to an in-person format after being held virtually in 2021.
The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way in Ontario.
The event will feature representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities from across the country, including UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Scripps College, University of La Verne, University of Arizona, Maryville University, New Mexico State University, and Loma Linda University.
Admission is free and families are encouraged to attend.
Launched in 2019, the Regional College and Career Fair is a collaborative educational effort that connects nearly 90,000 students with college and university representatives from a variety of public and private institutions.
