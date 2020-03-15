During the school closures through March 27, the Fontana Unified School District Food Services Department will provide an opportunity for families to pick up meals for the children in their family at a number of school sites on weekdays, the district announced.
This meal service will begin on Monday, March 16.
"To ensure the nutritional well-being of our students while at home or under other care, our district will be distributing grab and go breakfast and lunch meals every day of the school closure for any child 18 years of age or younger to take home. Breakfast for the following day will be distributed along with lunch," said Trieste Huey, a director of food services for the FUSD.
Meals will be available outside the front office and delivered curbside each weekday.
Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Beech Avenue Elementary School, 9206 Beech Ave.
• Fontana Middle School, 8425 Mango Ave.
• Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Ave.
• Juniper Elementary School, 7655 Juniper Ave.
• Palmetto Elementary School, 9325 Palmetto Ave.
• Primrose Elementary School, 751 N. Maple Ave.
• Redwood Elementary School, 8570 Redwood Ave.
• Sierra Lakes Elementary School, 5740 Avenal Pl.
• Southridge Middle School, 14500 Live Oak Ave.
Students with special needs will be contacted by the district for meal service accommodations.
For more information, call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.