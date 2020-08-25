Fontana Unified School District will be providing meals to all students for free during the 2020-2021 school year, the district announced on Aug. 18.
Trieste Huey, the director of food services, said the FUSD is offering its "Student Meal Grab N Go Service" at 42 school sites throughout the district.
This weekly service is an expanded version of the district's summer meal program but has some important differences.
The service is provided every Wednesday starting Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all 37 elementary and middle schools in the district. It is also offered at all five of the comprehensive high schools every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but parents who cannot pick up meals during those times can do so from 2 to 5 p.m.
"Grab N Go" meals are not available at Birch or Citrus continuation high schools.
FUSD students will receive seven days worth of food, including milk and fresh vegetables/fruits. The food will be available via drive-thru or walk-up service.
"Food Services participates in the National School Lunch Program, which is a federally funded program that assists in providing nutritionally balanced, free meals to students each day," Huey said.
Requirements at all of the participating locations include:
• Parents must have a student ID meal card for each student.
• Participants must wear masks and practice social distancing.
• The child does not have to be enrolled in the site where meals are picked up, but must be enrolled in the FUSD.
• The FUSD asks that parents pick up meals at the school of their oldest child, if possible, to reduce wait times.
For more information, call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.