High school seniors have been missing out on some of their planned activities as the school year winds down, but Fontana Unified School District officials said they will soon be announcing plans to address the students' concerns.
FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett said in a Facebook video released on April 20 that the district is doing all it can to help the seniors overcome the difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
"As a father of a high school senior, I feel the pain and uncertainty that you are feeling as you move toward the future," Bassett said. "This is not what any of us planned or wanted for you in your final year of high school. You have put in a great amount of effort, and your culminating year has not been one that has brought a great deal of certainty."
He said he knows that many events and normal rites of passage have been cancelled or postponed because of the public health concerns. The district's commencement ceremonies are normally held in May at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.
"We want to let you know that we have not given up on celebrating your accomplishments. Multiple backup dates of graduations have already been put into place, but we still do not know when the restrictions on gatherings will be lifted. Even if we are not able to operate traditionally, we are determined to find ways to celebrate your accomplishments," he said.
Gorge Santiago, executive director of secondary schools for the district, emphasized the same point.
"We know that events such as Grad Night have been cancelled by Universal and Six Flags, and other events have been cancelled or postponed. We want you to know that we are doing everything possible to make this end of the year memorable for you," Santiago said.
Bassett said that the district is working to make certain that seniors will have every opportunity to transition successfully to the next level.
"For those of you going on to college, we have been working hard with our higher education partners to ensure that you will be held harmless as you move on to the college or university of your choosing," he said.
----- THE FONTANA HERALD NEWS wants to celebrate the accomplishments of graduating seniors in Fontana. Every week, the Herald News will publish photos with the seniors' names and any additional information (such as special honors or scholarships) on the newspaper website as well as in the printed edition. Interested persons can send the information to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com. This is a free service provided by the Herald News.
Today, the Herald News is honoring Catherine Galeana, a senior at Fontana High School. She performed well in her school work and also as a member of the Steelers' league champion water polo team.
"The four years that she was in high school, she was always a great example for our whole family because of her dedication, effort, enthusiasm and focus," her family members said. "You are a great human being, daughter, and sister, and remember that God and your family will always be here to support you."
