The Fontana School Board's unanimous decision to allow in-person instruction for elementary school students starting in April has been met with both praise and criticism from students, parents, and community members.
Marcelino "Mars" Serna, the board president, said he has heard from people expressing many different concerns and said he didn't take this decision lightly.
"I know some may disagree with my decision and I respect those opinions," Serna said in a Facebook post on March 5. "Balancing students' mental, emotional, and physical health, learning styles, and challenges with distance learning, teachers, their families, and our community, not to mention the logistical nightmare this is creating was strongly taken into consideration."
The FUSD closed all of its campuses and implemented a Distance Learning program when the coronavirus pandemic erupted about one year ago. Because the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined greatly in recent weeks, some parents thought it was time to open up the schools again, while others said it would be best to have students continue to work remotely (either option will be permitted).
Serna said there has been a "strong division about what is best for our scholars," from those "adamantly against sending our children back to those passionately demanding all scholars be allowed to return immediately."
The Fontana Teachers Association has criticized the district, saying teachers have not been adequately included in the discussions about maintaining necessary safety precautions.
Superintendent Randal Bassett said the following measures will be in place when the modified hybrid instructional model is put into effect in April:
• Temperature checks will be required for all who enter the school campus.
• Masks must be worn at all times to protect our students, staff, and visitors.
• Soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and sanitary wipes will be available in all meeting areas and classrooms.
• All cohorts will be in small, consistent groups to mitigate threats of virus spread.
• Social distancing will be practiced in classrooms and throughout school grounds.
• Ventilation system upgrades that utilize advanced filtration and bipolar ionization are in progress and will be completed before students return to campus for protection from airborne threats.
• Whenever possible, doors and windows will remain open for more ventilation.
• Quarantine areas will be at each site for students who exhibit signs of sickness.
• Routine cleaning and sanitization will take place daily.
• Classrooms will receive deeper sanitization on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
• There will be adjusted busing schedules and observance of social distancing with one student per bench and every other row empty.
• Meals will be pre-packaged and provided as "Grab and Go" meals, and students will have lunch and recreation within their small cohort while observing social distancing.
• Signage and floor markers will be clearly visible throughout campuses and classrooms.
• Shields and dividers will be placed throughout the campus to ensure additional separation and safety.
----- ON THE Fontana Herald News Facebook page, some parents commented that they will not be sending their children to a school campus.
"I’m keeping my kid home until the new school year," said Evette Rodarte Corella.
Another commenter, Scott Diamond, said he believed that the decision to send students back to school is "so they can see their friends and begin to get some normalcy back in their lives. This has been hard for the majority of kids being locked up in their homes and for the parents who went back to work in order not to lose their homes and put food on the table."
Luis Palacios commented: "It’s all about the money. No need for them to come back for only two months of school."
The district will receive some grant money from the state to help with the reopening process.
"We should receive notice of the grant apportionment amount before the end of the month," said Ryan DiGiulio, FUSD's associate superintendent of business services.
