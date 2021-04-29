Students graduating from schools in the Fontana Unified School District will have a new location for their graduation ceremonies this June -- San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
The district's five comprehensive high schools, two continuation schools, and Fontana Adult School will have outdoor, in-person traditional commencements the week of June 8-10.
Last year, the district held drive-in ceremonies at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana and Ontario International Airport in Ontario due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In previous years, FUSD graduations were held inside Citizens Business Bank Arena (now Toyota Arena) in Ontario.
Because San Bernardino County has made much progress in reducing the number of new COVID-19 infections, FUSD's schools are allowed to hold in-person outdoor ceremonies, but indoor events would not suffice.
The district said that San Manuel Stadium (home of the 66ers pro baseball team) was selected this year because it is large enough to safely accommodate the entire graduating class of 2021 (one graduation ceremony per school) and allow family members (three tickets per graduate) to be able to attend graduation, while maintaining social distancing and follow safety protocols as outlined by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Here are the dates and times for the scheduled graduations:
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Tuesday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
• Kaiser High School -- Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.
• Fontana High School -- Wednesday, June 9 at 3 p.m.
• Jurupa Hills High School -- Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
• Summit High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
• Birch High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 2 p.m.
• Citrus High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 4 p.m.
• Fontana Adult School -- Thursday, June 10 at noon.
For more information regarding the graduations, students and parents can contact their school sites.
