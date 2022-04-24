After enduring problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic the past two years, the Fontana Unified School District’s high school graduation ceremonies will now be able to return to their previous location.
The 2022 commencement events will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario during the week of May 25-27, the district announced recently.
Here are the dates and times of the ceremonies for the district’s comprehensive high schools:
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School — Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
• Kaiser High School — Thursday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
• Fontana High School — Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
• Jurupa Hills High School — Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m.
• Summit High School — Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
In addition, two continuation high schools, Citrus and Birch, are scheduled to hold their ceremonies at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on May 25, and Fontana Adult School’s commencement will take place on May 26 at noon.
The last time the Ontario arena was used for the ceremonies was in 2019.
The COVID-19 outbreak caused the arena to shut down in March of 2020, and so the FUSD held drive-through ceremonies for its graduates at Auto Club Speedway and Ontario International Airport that year.
Then last year, with the virus still creating concerns, the district held ceremonies at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
“We are happy to be back at the arena to celebrate the Class of 2022,” said Michael Garcia, the district’s director of family and community engagement. “The last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic. We appreciate our partners, such as the Auto Club Speedway, Ontario Airport, and the Inland Empire 66ers, who partnered with the district and allowed us to have graduation ceremonies in an outdoor setting in 2020 and 2021.”
Garcia said parents and students are urged to visit their school and district website for graduation information and updates on ParentSquare.
