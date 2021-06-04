The Fontana Unified School District's graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 will take place at San Manuel Stadium June 8-10.
The stadium, which is the home of the Inland Empire 66ers pro baseball team, is located at 280 S. E Street in San Bernardino.
Here is the schedule for the graduations, which will be in-person and outdoors:
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Tuesday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
• Kaiser High School -- Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.
• Fontana High School -- Wednesday, June 9 at 3 p.m.
• Jurupa Hills High School -- Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
• Summit High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
• Birch High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 2 p.m.
• Citrus High School -- Thursday, June 10 at 4 p.m.
• Fontana Adult School -- Thursday, June 10 at noon.
