Fontana Unified School District's five comprehensive high schools have been listed among the top-performing public high schools in the state and country, according to the 2021 Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
Fontana A.B. Miller, Fontana, Henry J. Kaiser, Jurupa Hills and Summit high schools earned high rankings among approximately 1,675 high schools in California, celebrating their strong academic performance and college-prep programs. Each high school had a graduation rate of 91 percent or higher.
“Fontana Unified is committed to preparing students for lasting success as they pursue their academic and professional pursuits, and we are proud of our comprehensive high schools for their well-deserved recognition of these efforts,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to our students, teachers, staff and administrators for achieving this honor.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 17,860 public high schools across the country and ranked them both nationally and at the state level. Six ranking factors were used to measure academic quality, including: college readiness, college curriculum, proficiency and performance in math and reading, underserved student performance and graduation rate. Each high school received an overall score that correlates to its percentile position in the 2021 Best High Schools rankings.
Eric Birch High School -- one of the district’s two continuation schools -- was also ranked in this year’s list.
FUSD offers a districtwide college and career readiness program, providing students with rigorous courses and hands-on learning experiences that increase access to post-secondary education and employment opportunities.
Students have the opportunity to earn college credit through a wealth of Advanced Placement courses; to engage in a globally focused, inquiry-led learning framework through the District’s International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes; to learn skills for lasting academic success through award-winning Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) programs; and to gain relevant industry experience through its career technical education pathways, including aviation mechanics, information and communication technologies, health science and medical technologies, automotive technology, international business and finance, public safety, media and entertainment, and more.
