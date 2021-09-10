Fontana A.B. Miller High School students who wish to explore careers in the aerospace industry and learn what it takes to be part of the next generation of astronauts and space explorers will meet at Ontario International Airport (ONT) on Saturday, Sept. 11, when the school launches its new Aviation and Space career technical education (CTE) pathway.
Students will receive an overview of two new CTE classes, developed in tandem by Barboza Space Center CEO Bob Barboza and Shades of Blue Aviation founder Capt. Willie Daniels; discuss career opportunities with ONT Chief Operating Officer Bruce Atlas, as well as representatives of the FBI and TSA; meet the Ontario Police Department K-9 corps; and receive a tour of Ontario International Airport.
“We are thrilled to give Fontana Unified students an opportunity to receive comprehensive and in-depth instruction that will pique their curiosity about aviation and space exploration, two lucrative career fields that are looking for new hires to replace a retiring work force,” said Garth Masik, the FUSD director of college, careers and economic development.
Shades of Blue will focus on aviation and pilot training. Students will learn the basics of aviation from a team of aerospace professionals, including pilots and engineers, while training to successfully complete the Federal Aviation Administration’s Private Pilot Certificate written exam.
Barboza Space Center will focus on building Tiger Teams of junior astronauts, engineers, scientists, and drone pilots while developing life forms that could survive on Mars and support human exploration in space.
The Aviation and Space pathway is a partnership between FUSD and Chaffey Joint Union High School District, which share a California Community Colleges Strong Workforce Grant.
The classes will be held on Saturdays and run through December. Transportation will be provided by the district, with students meeting at Miller.
