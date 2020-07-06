The Fontana Unified School District is working on the preliminary outlines of a plan that would return most students to their school buildings for instruction two days a week when the 2020-2021 year begins in August.
The proposed plan is a hybrid model which would keep students at home the rest of the week and have them continue an adaptation of the distance learning process which had been in effect during the last three months of the 2019-2020 term.
Members of the FUSD School Board discussed the strategy during a study session on July 1 but did not hold a vote to formally approve it. They are welcoming more input from parents before making their final decision.
Because the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic is fluid and could change at any time, the district's plans are "all still up in the air," said Superintendent Randal Bassett.
All school districts in California are dealing with the difficulties of reopening their schools while at the same time keeping students and staff members safe from COVID-19. At this time, the state is mandating that most students receive at least some in-person instruction, the FUSD said.
Under the FUSD hybrid plan, which would probably involve about 80 percent of the district's students (who would need to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines):
• Half of the students (Group "A") would attend classes at the school sites on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the other half (Group "B") would stay at home for distance learning.
• All students would remain at home on Wednesdays, when classrooms would be thoroughly cleaned. However, students who are in need of individual attention can consult with teachers.
• Group "B" students would attend classes at the school sites on Thursdays and Fridays and Group "A" students would stay home for distance learning.
This plan would be in place at the start of the school year and then would be reevaluated.
At the same time, the district would also offer a parent choice online program, which would have some similarities to the distance learning model but is considered an improvement. Under this alternate scenario, parents would be trained and supervised by teachers as they provide in-home instruction for students, who will be able to work at their own pace.
In a survey conducted by the district in recent weeks, about 20 percent of the responding parents said they would prefer that their children not go to a school site at any time.
The rest of the survey respondents said they wanted either to have their children attend school full-time or to be involved in the hybrid (part in-school, part at-home) system.
Because the district is fast tracking its goal to provide laptops to almost all students by the time school is scheduled to begin on Aug. 7, the proposed plan would be effective, district leaders said. High school students received laptops earlier this year, and middle school laptop distribution began on June 29.
Bassett said that the district believes the traditional, five-day-at-school model is the best approach for the majority of students, but it is the one with the highest risk environment and is therefore unsuitable under current circumstances.
At the same time, the emergency distance learning model that had been implemented during the period of March through May is inadequate as a full-time option, Bassett said.
So the hybrid appears to be the best solution, although as School Board Member Mars Serna acknowledged: "Not everybody is going to be happy."
Trustee Mary Sandoval asked many questions about how the district was planning to keep the district's 36,000 students (as well as the thousands of staff members) safe from the coronavirus, and Ryan DiGiulio, the associate superintendent of business services, gave some details about daily safety requirements:
• Masks must be worn (the state would supply two masks per student);
• Hand washing and sanitization would be prioritized;
• Physical distancing would be mandatory (although district leaders are fully aware it will be difficult to enforce because students will be very interested in socialization);
• Glass screens will be installed;
• Temperature checks will take place when students arrive at schools as well as before they board school buses.
• Children will not be able to use playground equipment.
The district is still evaluating how and when extracurricular activities such as sports and music can be safely implemented. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) will announce its plan for sports on July 20.
"Do we have the answers for everything at this time? No, we don't," said Bassett.
