A gang member was arrested in Fontana after he was found to be in possession of a weapon and drugs, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 5, the P.D.'s Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver of the vehicle, it was found he was on active parole and a known and documented gang member, police said.
A search of the vehicle turned up a short barrel mp5 style rifle, several magazines and methamphetamine, police said.
